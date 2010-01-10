Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Abdul Halim remanded in judicial custody

Published: 10th January 2010 10:29 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abdul Halim, accused in the Kozhikode twin blast case, the Kalamassery bus burning case and the Ernakulam Collectorate blast case, was remanded in judicial custody until January 14 by the CBI Special Court in Kochi on Thursday. Later, he was sent to Ernakulam Sub-jail.

The Court rejected Halim’s plea to send him back to Kozhikode Sub-jail and the investigation be monitored by the Court. However, the Court allowed Halim to assign an advocate.

He was produced before the Court by the National Investigation Agency(NIA) which is probing the cases. The NIA will be filing an application before the Court to get Halim in its custody. Previously, Halim was in the custody of Crime Branch, Kozhikode.

