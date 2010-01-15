Civilisations - both high and low and old and new - have harboured a mortal fear of the solar eclipse, viewed it with suspicion as though it spawned the forces of darkness and linked it to elemental fury, but when the cosmic phenomenon was fictionalised for the first time, in the Mahabharata, it was done to serve the good.

THE NIGHT THAT WASN’T

After the death of his son Abhimanyu during the Kurukshetra war, Arjuna vows to kill Jayadratha before sunset or commit self-immolation. Finding this their best chance to do away with Arjuna, the Kauravas form an impenetrable cordon around Jayadratha. Knowing that it would be difficult for Arjuna to reach his target on time, Krishna sends his ‘Sudarshana Chakra’ to mask the sun to fake a sunset.

The sudden appearance of darkness is said to have caused the Kauravas to lower their guard, which opened up for Arjuna the slimmest of slim space through which he shoots an arrow right through Adam’s apple of Jayadratha.

FOOD POISON

In India, during the time of the eclipse, food is neither eaten nor cooked.

There is a long-held belief that when the rays of the sun are prevented from falling on the earth, germs have a field day. Not only is food not cooked but food cooked before the eclipse is also done away with.

It is also believed the eclipse is the handiwork of Rahu, the demon-toothed dragon who swallows the sun to throw the earth into chaos. In Africa, the Rahu that swallows the sun takes the form of a serpent.

POWER OF BLACK

In the predominantly-Buddhist Thailand, all things black are in great demand during an eclipse. Since black is the colour of Rahu (the Indian motif is repeated in this South East Asian country), devotees buy up black chicken, black liquor, black beans, black eggs, black rice and black joss sticks as a way to appease the dragon.

COSMIC LOVE

In the Polynesian Island of Tahiti, eclipses have had a romantic ring to them. An eclipse symbolises the lovemaking of the sun and the moon. So, for Tahitians, a solar eclipse is an eagerly-awaited moment.

The Amazon tribals too have a profound tale of love. According to them, the sun and moon who are deeply in love are never allowed to come near. On eclipse day, they are allowed to touch each other’s shadow and then move apart.

DRAGON IN THE MIRROR

In China, a mirror symbolises the sun. It is common to see the Chinese beating hard on all kinds of mirrors during an eclipse. The belief is that a dragon swallowed the sun during an eclipse and the beating would cause the dragon to cough the sun out.

RASH DRIVING

The Filipinos say a huge lion named Arimaonga travels around the cosmos in a giant chariot. The eclipse of the sun happens when one of the wheels of the chariot unhinges, flies off from its body and dashes straight towards the sun.

GREEDY WOLVES

During an eclipse, the Vikings, the explorers and warriors who raided and colonised most of Europe during the ancient period, make as much noise as they can. The Vikings speak of two wolves (Skoll and Hati) who are after the sun and moon. Skoll goes after the sun and Hati, running ahead of the sun, goes after the moon. When either get what they desired, an eclipse occurs.

The noise is made in the hope that the wolves will be scared and drop the sun or the moon from their mouths.

GHOST RAIDERS

The Serrano Indians of California believe an eclipse to be the work of an army of dead spirits. In their frustration, these dead spirits gobble up the sun to teach the living a lesson. So shamans and ceremonial assistants sing and dance to appease the dead spirits while everyone else shouts to try and scare the spirits away.

