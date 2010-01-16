Just as dusk descends upon the beach, the winding path leading to the seashore slowly lights up. A soft gentle breeze sways the flickering fire and brings along some tourists who cluster around the fire. A rhapsodic music peters in and sets the tone for the evening. The music gains pace and the air around permeates with an aroma of fine delicacies. Its time to satiate the tastebuds and the foodies resign to the tables perfectly set for a hearty dinner in the dim candle light. The fire dies down to smouldering ashes as the diners enjoy a scrumptious dinner and walk back to their rooms.

It reminds one of an exotic night, an experience too ethereal to muse over. But this is exactly what Kattamaram offers for the tourists. Kattamaram, the seafood restaurant, is the new venture of the Somatheeram Ayurveda Group. Lying adjascent to Soma Palmshore [Somatheeram Ayurveda Group Resort], Kattamaram is set in a quaint ambience free from all sorts of bustle. The thatched roof, the sand floor and its indigineous sea food dishes create an idyllic place for repose. It is located along Light House Road, Kovalam.

Kattamaram offers a multi-culinary experience. Prawns, lobsters, crabs, sardines and squids adorn the dishes in different tastes and flavours. A special combination of prawns with boiled eggs and asparagus, marinated steamed shrimps on a bed of lettuce served with cocktail and Kerala‘s own natholi fry marinated with masala are few among the mouthwatering dishes that are in store for the tourists. The list goes endless. Fresh catches blistered with banana leaf wrapped around them promises a real treat for our appetite.

Weekend camp fires, candle light dinners and a cosy setting, facing the sea, make Kattamaram an ideal place for a lovely retreat. This prestigious endeavour of Baby Mathew, Chairman and Managing Director, Somatheeram Ayurveda Group syncs well with the values and traditions of Kerala culture.

For details, contact 0471-2266111/2481481/2486666. Email: mail@soma.in. Website: www.somapalmshore.com.