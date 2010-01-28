PATHANAMTHITTA: The annual Pattazhi pongala ritual, which attracts thousands of women devotees, will be held on the Pattazhi Devi temple premises and surrounding areas on February 7.

Arrangements for the smooth conduct of the ritual are nearing completion, Pattazhi Devi Temple Protection Committee president C Gopalakrishnan Nair and secretary Puthussery Gopalakrishnan said.

Temple thantri Kandararu Rajivaru will light the traditional lamp at 6.30 a.m. marking the beginning of the ritual.

The `pandara aduppu’ will be lighted with the fire brought from the Sreekovil and then passed on to the pongala aduppu of the devotees, Gopalakrsihnan Nair said.

The dedication of pongala “nivedyam” would be held at 8.30 a.m. ADGP P Chandasekharan will inaugurate the distribution of prasadam at 9 a.m.