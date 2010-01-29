VACB’s clean chit to Siby Mathews

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which probed into an allegation of irregularities against ADGP Intelligence Siby Mathews, has given him a clean chit.

The inquiry was ordered on the basis of a petition filed by a Kochi-based social worker P.Hameed. The petitioner alleged irregularities on the part of Siby Mathews, who was the former Additional Director of the VACB, in dealing with certain corruption cases while he was holding the charge of the Vigilance Director.

The VACB Special Investigation Unit in Thiruvananthapuram, which probed the allegations against the senior IPS officer, is learnt to have submitted a report to the Inquiry Commissioner and Special Vigilance Court here the other day stating that there were no evidence to prove the allegations.

The court had ordered a preliminary inquiry by the VACB into the allegations against Siby Mathews on November 23, 2009.

The court had directed that if the allegations were found to be prima facie true, a detailed inquiry should be conducted after registering a case.

Siby Mathews had said that the allegations against him were fabricated by a section with vested interests to deny him promotion to the rank of DGP.