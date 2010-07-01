THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A toll free cyber helpline, 1800-266-8001, an initiative of Cyber Detective and Crime Investigator Pattathil Dhanya Menon, was launched at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Wednesday. The helpline aims to offer proper guidelines to the public on issues regarding the cyber world.

On the occasion of the launch, Dhanya Menon said that most victims of cyber crimes resort to suicide since they have no one to offer them proper guidance. Avanzo Trust aims to reduce, if not completely eradicate, such unfortunate incidents in the future through the helpline by offering useful advice and guidelines to the victims.

Children today are more exposed to the cyber world as they have unrestricted access to technologies like internet and mobile phones. The adults are also unable to define the technology. This had prompted her to think about a platform for spreading awareness on cyber crimes, she said.

Dhanya Menon also made it clear that the helpline only offered technical and legal advice to the callers and did not offer solutions to their problems. But she also said that serious cases that needed the attention of the police would be promptly forwarded to the law-enforcement authorities. Advocate N.K. Unnikrishnan formally inaugurated the helpline number and secretary of the Trivandrum Management Association V.V. Vinod launched the official website of the Trust, www.avanzonet.org. Posters for spreading awareness on cyber crimes among school students were also released on the occasion.

