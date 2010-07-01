THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of the KPCC met the State Election Commission here on Wednesday and sought rectification of the discrepancies in the voters’ list in view of the forthcoming local body elections.

The team complained that the entire process for the local body elections right from the delimitation process has been done in a most controversial way and there was no transparency. The team, led by KPCC general secretary N.Venugopal, urged the Commission to call an all-party meeting to hear the grievances of political parties.