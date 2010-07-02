THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Government hopes to award the contract for the international multi-purpose seaport project at Vizhinjam by this December or January next year, Law and Ports Minister M Vijayakumar told the Assembly on Thursday.

He also told the Assembly that Barcelona Port in Spain had evinced keen interest in the project.

With the development of the NH-47 being delayed, the State Government is exploring the possibility of finding alternative road routes to the port. The idea is to renovate the Kovalam- Vizhinjam- Poovar- Kalayikkavila Road with World Bank aid under KSTP, the Minister said in a written reply.

The Question Hour session on Vizhinjam Project also had its lighter moments. The Ports Minister was lavish in his praise of Kovalam’s Congress MLA George Mercier, but that did not go down well with his CPM colleagues in the House.

The Minister, expansive and brimming with bonhomie, called Mercier the MLA who was most supportive of the LDF Government’s new initiative to make the port project a reality.

‘‘I laud his efforts,’’ he added.

Immediately, CPM’s V Sivankutty sprang up, saying ‘‘Mercier is not the only MLA who is supporting the project. We too are there. Do not forget that we too are supporting it,’’ triggering laughter from both benches.

The Minister immediately tried to soothe the chagrined Sivankutty. ‘‘All MLAs in Thiruvananthapuram district, especially Sivankutty, are in the forefront of the efforts to realise this project.’’

The Vizhinjam Project will provide direct employment for 5,000 people and indirectly benefit one lakh people, Vijayakumar said. The government does not wish to mire the project in further controversies, he added.

JICA PROJECT

The Assembly was given a progress report on the JICA-assisted water supply project for Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Ninety-one percent of the work on the intake and purification plant has been completed. The progress on other works are as follows; transmission main (84 percent); construction of supply network (74 percent) and construction of reservoirs (67 percent). The project will be fully commissioned by February 2011, Water Resources Minister N K Premachandran said.

