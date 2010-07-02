THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest rangers in the State have threatened to go on a mass casual leave on July 5 if immediate action is not taken to prevent recurring attacks against them. This was announced by the Kerala Forest Rangers’ Association here on Wednesday.

“Starting from the attack on the forest rangers at Tholpetty checkpost to the inhuman harassment of the range officer at Kanthallur, there has been a series of attacks on forest rangers at various places. However, no culprits have been arrested,” B Udayakumar, president of the Kerala Forest Rangers’ Association, told mediapersons here.

On June 15, a range officer at Nilambur was beaten up badly that he has almost lost his hearing power. The next day in an unrelated incident, a range officer who went to the house of a person trampled to death by an elephant, was attacked by an accused person in another case. Even those visiting injured forest officers have been beaten up without any reason, he said.

Again on May 17, a team comprising a forest ranger, four staff members and two policemen who were chasing two suspected persons in the Marayur Sandal Reserve, was attacked by a mob. When the range officer fired to the air in self-defence, he was tied up and beaten up by the mob.

“He was later freed by the Marayur police. But in such cases, the adivasis are being used as a cover. We suspect that it is the sandal mafia which is behind all this,” said Udayakumar.

“Not only has anyone been arrested, but this range officer has been accused of attempt to murder and was treated like a criminal,” Udayakumar said.

Forest rangers will not be demoralised by such acts, he said. However, if no action is still not taken after July 5, they will relinquish their weapons which have become a burden to them, on July 15, he said.