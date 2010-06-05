THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This could be a beginning. A small, but significant, step is being taken to organise the elderly in the State who gave their yesterday for our today.

A city-based retired government servant is all set to launch a magazine exclusively for 60-plus citizens. ‘Santhiparvam’, which speaks for senior citizens, is the brainchild of N. Ananthakrishnan, 62, a former administrative officer with the Archives Department and a former Member of the PSC. The magazine intends to organise elderly citizens as a pressure group to meet the challenges posed by the complex society and to equip them to fight for a better living.

The society and system give utmost care to children, students, young, government employees and the like. But, the problems and needs of the aged, who are vulnerable to anti-social behaviour and safety and security hazards, are always ignored. Ananthakrishnan believes that the only way to bring the attention of the government to the elderly is by organising them.

‘‘Presently, the issues concerning the aged are often shelved by the authorities as they are neither an organised political force nor a vote bank. The senior citizens, who lose their efficiency and are prone to diseases, will be under the protection of others; most of the time, their children. So, seniors have to obey or follow their directions. Apparently, the political parties only have to influence those people who provide protection to the aged people,’’ he says.

The irony is that senior citizens often attribute their condition to fate. ‘‘But, they deserve proper care and respect as they are the ones who have built this society. For this, there should be a concerted effort to create awareness among the seniors about the importance of being united and to press for their demands,’’ says Ananthakrishnan, a resident of Thampuran Nagar, near Nemom, in the city.

‘‘There are about 42 welfare projects in the State. Pension and monetary benefits are given only to members of organised sectors. But, the social and economic conditions of majority of the senior citizens, especially in the lower strata of the society, are far behind that of even beggars. Love and care apart, what they need most are funds of their own. They should be empowered financially. For this, a census should be held to find out the number of senior citizens in the State who do not have any income,’’ Ananthakrishnan said.

Though there are various organisations of senior citizens, including the pensioners’ associations and elders’ forums, their way of functioning is very narrow. ‘‘None of these organisations take up the issues of senior citizens in general. After 30 years, the number of aged people would increase by three times. In the world, the number of aged people will exceed the population of children (below 5 years). The number of people aged over 80 years will double. Unless we have an effective plan to empower the elderly, there will be a crisis in the future,’’ he added.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister C. Divakaran will release ‘Santhiparvam’ by handing over a copy to lyricist Bichu Thirumala at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

