PATHANAMTHITTA: The Konni Forest Division has achieved a breakthrough in paper manufacturing using elephant dung and waste paper.

Talking to Express, divisional forest officer P Pugazhendi said that the unique project, located at Konni eco-tourism centre which comes under the jurisdiction of the division, manufactures paper from elephant dung, a first in the country.

Pugazhendi said that the technology to manufacture paper from elephant dung, based on zero-waste method, was developed for the Konni project by Venugopal of Hindustan Newsprint Ltd.

The plant, located at Konni elephant camp, uses mechanical pulping method sans any hazardous chemicals to produce paper.

It uses the dung of the seven elephants at the camp and the waste paper from forest offices under the division, Pugazhendi said.

The new technology to make paper from elephant dung could be of great help to the Travancore Devaswom Board and Guruvayur Devaswom, which together own around 150 elephants, he said.

By taking cue from the technology, both the devaswoms could easily manage the problem of collecting and dumping of elephant dung.

Value-added products

The unique project at Konni produces value-added products such as file boards, writing pads, greeting cards and paper carry bags among other things, he said.

The unit, which began commercial production three months ago, has generated a total number of 1,920 mandays by employing eight persons belonging to the Vana Samrakshana Samithis, he said.

Pugazhendi said that the Konni Forest Division would convene a joint meeting of various Government departments, Government and aided schools and business establishments at Konni to create awareness on the use of the paper and other value-added products manufactured at the unit and for collecting waste paper from the institutions.