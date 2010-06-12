THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protesting against the complete indifference of the State Government to the shortage of staff in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the members of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU) have decided to adopt a unique agitation model.

The employees would sit in agitation on June 12 (second Saturday) till afternoon and then give up their holiday to work for the rest of the day. The dharna would be held in front of the Corporation office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which would be inaugurated by V. Sivankutty MLA.

A statement from KMCSU said that the staff pattern of the Corporation continues to be the same from 1969, though it has grown in stature and work pattern. The staff shortage hampers the Corporation’s efforts to take its services to the common people, the statement said.

The employees of the Corporation are put to the works of the census, EMS Housing Scheme, pre-monsoon cleanup, People’s Plan, birth certificate distribution, social welfare pensions and so forth. To add to the woes, 130 employees have been deployed for election duty on Saturday and Sunday, making matters worse, the statement said.

It is as the first phase of the agitation that the strike-and-work model has been decided upon. KMCSU Chairman K. Jayadevan and FSETO members will speak on the occasion.

