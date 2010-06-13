Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KTF plea to cut fee for satellite rights

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Television Federation (KTF), an organisation of leading Malayalam channels, has demanded a reduction in the fee for satellite rights of movi

Published: 13th June 2010 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Television Federation (KTF), an organisation of leading Malayalam channels, has demanded a reduction in the fee for satellite rights of movies charged by film producers. ``The present rate for obtaining the satellite rights of a Malayalam film is unaffordable to channels,'' said KTF president K.Madhavan and general secretary John Britas said in a press note issued here on Saturday.

A meeting of the KTF has appointed a subcommittee to hold discussions with film producers and organisations such as Kerala Film Chamber. The demand of the Federation is a cut the satellite rights fee by 30 percent.

The meeting asked the State Government to include channels also in the beneficiary list of PRD advertisements. Another demand is a reduction in the electricity charge levied by the KSEB.

K.P.Mohanan, K.P.Jayadeep, M.Venkitaraman, Baby Mathew, Vijay Babu, Jamaluddin Farooqi, Antony and R.Sreekantan Nair attended the meeting representing various channels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp