KTF plea to cut fee for satellite rights

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Television Federation (KTF), an organisation of leading Malayalam channels, has demanded a reduction in the fee for satellite rights of movies charged by film producers. ``The present rate for obtaining the satellite rights of a Malayalam film is unaffordable to channels,'' said KTF president K.Madhavan and general secretary John Britas said in a press note issued here on Saturday.

A meeting of the KTF has appointed a subcommittee to hold discussions with film producers and organisations such as Kerala Film Chamber. The demand of the Federation is a cut the satellite rights fee by 30 percent.

The meeting asked the State Government to include channels also in the beneficiary list of PRD advertisements. Another demand is a reduction in the electricity charge levied by the KSEB.

K.P.Mohanan, K.P.Jayadeep, M.Venkitaraman, Baby Mathew, Vijay Babu, Jamaluddin Farooqi, Antony and R.Sreekantan Nair attended the meeting representing various channels.