THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Technopark-based Accentia Technologies has received the excellence award for outstanding performance instituted by the Institute of Economic Studies (IES).

Chief Executive Officer of Accentia Technologies Pradeep Vishwambharan was conferred with the Udyog Rattan Award of IES.

According to a statement from Accentia Technologies, the award is in recognition for the outstanding contributions of the company to the growth of IT/ITES industry in the country and the energetic leadership and flawless vision of its CEO in turning a tiny medical transcription unit into one of the world’s largest Healthcare Receivable Cycle Management (HRCM) companies in the short span of a few years.

Accentia, which started its operations with a single production centre in Thiruvananthapuram, has now over a dozen large-scale units in cities across the world, including London, Florida, Portland and UAE, as also the Indian cities of Mumbai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar.

Through its steady growth, the company could also declare a dividend of 30 percent to shareholders during the last fiscal.

These factors had impressed the jury while selecting Accentia and its CEO for the awards for excellence, the statement said.

Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Korn Dabbaransi presented the award at a function held in Bangkok recently. Director-Operations and HR of Accentia C.K. Sooraj received the award.

