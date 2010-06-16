KALPETTA: The district administration has taken steps to evict the tribal encroachers from the controversial land at Vellaramkunnu here, it is learnt. A large contingent of police has been deployed in the area.

As a precaution, District Collector T Bhaskaran clamped Section 144 in three police station limits of Vythiri, Kalpetta and Meppadi from 6 am on Wednesday.

Apart from the police force in the district, police personnel from Kozhikode andKannur districts have also been drawn for the purpose of eviction.

The High Court had directed the State Government to evict the encroachersbefore June 18.

The Supreme Court also disposed the appeal filed by the government the other day, favouring eviction.