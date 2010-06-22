Students of Rangaprabhat during a rehearsal at its theatre complex at Alumthara near Venjarammoodu before the performance scheduled for Tuesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The message and morals of good old ‘grandma’s stories’ are no passé. It is this message a group 40 school students in the capital aims to deliver to the children lost in the virtual world of video games promoting violence and chaos, when they step on to the stage to enact a montage of four plays written by eminent theatre personality Prof G.Sankara Pillai, on Tuesday at Rangaprabhat Children’s Theatre at Alumthara, near Venjarammoodu in the district.

The play is being organised by Rangaprabhat, a children’s theatre found by Sankara Pillai himself in 1970, as part of the maestro’s 80th birthday celebrations. Four of his plays, including his first, ‘Pushpakireedom’, ‘Nizhal’, ‘Gurudakshina’ and ‘Ponnum Kudam’ will be staged by the young actors of Rangaprabhat.

‘‘It is the first time we are doing a montage on any major literary works,’’ says three-time state award winner Sasi, who along with his friend Ashok, has directed the play.

The play is an interactive one in which the audience will also become a part. It unfolds as a group of children, eager to listen to the stories of their grandma, end up enacting those stories. In the process, they also uncover the sub-textual morals in the stories, says Sasi.

Each play included in the montage conveys different morals all converging at a common message namely, truth and honesty. Hence, to convey the messages of each part separately even to those who are watching it for the first time is the most challenging part of directing a montage of plays, Sasi adds.

The secretary of Rangaprabhat Children’s theatre K.S. Geetha, whose daughter Keerthi portrays the role of narrator in the play, says that the staging of the play marks the conclusion of a three-month workshop organised by Rangaprabhat as part of the 80th birthday celebrations of Sankara Pillai.

Rangaprabhat is the first-ever community oriented children’s theatre founded by Sankara Pillai in a bid to realise his dream of holistic development of children through a conscious weaving of education and arts. He had also scripted a total of 12 children’s plays with underlying messages.

