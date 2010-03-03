THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Serious apprehension has been raised against the Biotechnology Regulatory Authority of India (BRAI) Act, proposed by the Biotechnology Department of the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Govt of India.

Sharing the State Government’s concern over the proposed Act, Kerala State Biodiversity Board chairman Dr V S Vijayan told a news conference here the other day that the Act was introduced with the clear intention of introducing GM crops in the country.

He said that it was to circumvent all the hurdles, created by the scientific world, civil societies and some of the states against the introduction of Bt brinjal, that the proposed Act was introduced.

He said that the Act in its present form could not be accepted, mainly because the nation had almost rejected Bt brinjal and GM crops, and thus an Act to regulate it would become irrelevant.

He said that the present Act was centred only on the theme of unhindered cultivation of GM crops which were promoted, managed and controlled by a three-member Biotechnology Regulatory Authority which would function under the control of the Biotechnology Department.

As per the Act (Section 4), a three-member Biotechnology Regulatory Authority of India will decide the fate of the biotechnology itself and the future of agriculture in the country. It is an autocratic set- up and irrational, he said. The BRAI, as per the Section 27(1), shall not disclose any information which has any commercial interest, even if the request is made under the RTI Act.

The Monitoring System, envisaged in the Act, is not independent. It would appoint monitoring officers who shall comply with the directives of the BRAI, again making sure that nothing ‘untoward’ emerges from the reports of the monitoring officers.

Dr Vijayan said that it was a pity that the architects of the Act did not spare even the Biotechnology Regulatory Appellant Tribunal from the influence of the BRAI.

The Tribunal is vested with all the powers of a Civil Court, manned by a sitting or retired Judge of the Supreme Court or Chief Justice of a High Court and a maximum of five part-time members. Though it is equ ated with the civil court, it is not bound by the code of civil procedure.

Terming the Act draconian, he pointed out that anyone who produced any data or information which go against the interest of the declared policies of the Authority could be punished with imprisonment of three months and with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

The most draconian of all is Section 63, using which anyone who opposes any genetically-engineered organism or product can be imprisoned up to one year or fined Rs.2 lakh or with both, if the data used for opposing are not acceptable to the BRAI. Even a peaceful demonstration against the implementation of the Act can attract the punishment of jail-term and fine up to Rs 5 lakh under the Section 64.