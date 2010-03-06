SMS booking for landline, broadband
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BSNL Thiruvananathapuram has launched an SMS booking facility for new landline/ broadband connections.
SMS has to be sent to 54141 from BSNL mobile numbers and to 9400054141 from non-BSNL numbers in the following format:
1. LL<STD CODE> for landline
2. BB<STD CODE> + Telephone number for broadband
3. Others <STD CODE> for other services.
A representative from BSNL will contact the customers, collect all necessary documents and provide the connection without delay.
