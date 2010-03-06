SMS booking for landline, broadband

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BSNL Thiruvananathapuram has launched an SMS booking facility for new landline/ broadband connections. SMS has to be sent to 54141 from BSNL mobile numbers and

Share Via Email

Published: 06th March 2010 12:55 AM | Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:09 PM | A+A A-