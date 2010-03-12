THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre for Career Development Studies at Pulimoodu would be conducting a crash course starting from April 1 for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for Hospitality and Hotel Administration Degree course of the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, New Delhi.

Students who have completed higher secondary and those who are about to appear for the higher secondary examinations in 2010 can attend the crash course. For more details, contact the office of Centre for Career Development Studies, Pulimoodu. Phone: 0471-2469020.

