THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Local Self-Governance Paloli Mohammed Kutty has said that the Government will open five coaching centres in the State for Muslim candidates attending competitive examinations.

The Minister told a news conference here on Thursday that the coaching centres were being opened on the basis of the recommendations of the Paloli Committee, set up in 2007, in view of the Justice Rajinder Sachar Commission’s findings on the socio-economic status of the Muslim community.

The coaching centres will be opened at Payyannur, Kozhikode, Ponnani, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram and the courses will be offered free of cost, the Minister said.

The first of the five centres will be opened at Puthiyara in Kozhikode on March 20. Four batches having a seating capacity of 50 each will be arranged at the centres. Library, other facilities and office will also be arranged. If more students turn up, classes will be held on shift basis, he said.

The teachers required for the centres will be sourced from nearby colleges and University Departments. They will be given special remuneration. The first course to be conducted at the Kozhikode centre will be for the LDC examination scheduled for 2010. Registration for this has started. Other centres will be opened in April and May, he said.

The Minister said that coaching classes for PSC, UPSC, PSU and banking sector examinations would be started in all centres. A State-level academic committee has been formed for planning the courses.

Scholarships: The Minister said that 2,490 scholarships had been sanctioned as per the Paloli Committee report so far, this year. 1,480 Muslim girl students were given hostel fee. For pre-matric scholarships, 1,61,590 applications have been received. Of this, 42,408 scholarships have been sanctioned so far. Out of the 51,415 applications for post-matric scholarships, 41,390 scholarships have been sanctioned so far. Last year, over 12,000 post-matric scholarships were sanctioned, the Minister said.