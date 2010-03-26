THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here is a cosmopolitan prescription for the traffic woes that Thampanoor is ailing from. A footbridge connecting the railway station and bus terminal.

The suggestion has come from a specialist in Road Safety with the World Bank, Stein Lundebye. In the state for talks with the government regarding road development, Lundebye undertook a visit to Plamoodu, which is set to be developed as a model junction, before he reached Thampanoor.

Lack of pedestrian footpaths and crossings in Thampanoor added to the traffic congestion of the place, Lundebye said. A zebra crossing would not be the right pill to reduce traffic, but a footbridge connecting the railway station and KSRTC terminal would serve the purpose, he said.

Now that the construction of the new bus terminal is on, the footbridge can be included in the plan, he said. The Railway and KSRTC must sit across the table and find a solution, Lundebye suggested. Presently, the work of the bus terminal is being carried out by the Road Fund Board. A pelican signal was also suggested by him until the footbridge becomes a reality. Pelican signal is one that can be used by the pedestrians for crossing, by pressing the `red’ for vehicles to stop. The city has pelican signals installed near a couple of schools, including the Cotton Hill GHSS.

Earlier, Lundebye visited Plamoodu junction, where development work is being carried out under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP). Lundebye, after examining the work, suggested the shifting of two bus-stops that are currently positioned near the junction.

