THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president V Muralidharan has said that there has been a trend to incorporate religious and political interests while preparing question papers for examinations.

He said in a statement here on Friday that such purposeful acts aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of the people should be avoided. He said the poor depiction of Prophet Mohammed in the question papers distributed in the New Man’s College, Thodupuzha, was the latest instance. The government policy is responsible for creating such undesirable incidents, he said. An outfit called Muslim Aikyavedi was trying to create communal tension on this ground. He urged the government to take strict action against such moves.

Condemning the violence unleashed by miscreants, the BJP leader urged the government not to allow anyone to take law into their hands.