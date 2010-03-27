Rain gods pleased

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Has the Amritavarshini ‘raga’ pleased the Rain Gods at last? A day and a night after the Amritavarshini Sangeeta Archana at the Kanthallur Valiyasala temple, where three musicians offered their prayers to Lord Varuna, the Rain God, with their soulful rendering of ‘keerthanas’ in Amritavarshini, the city received some precious showers starting Friday evening. The concert, which took place on Thursday and lasted for almost two hours from 10 a.m., was the second time the Navarasam Sangeetha Sabha had undertaken such an effort. Back in 2004, hours after the concert was over around 8.30 p.m., rain had drenched parts of the city.

Parvathipuram Padmanabha Iyer, C.S. Jayaram and Ayamkudi Mani, who had come together to make the musical effort, were full of joy and gratitude at the benevolence of the Gods.

Said Jayaram, “Our efforts have paid off, it seems, so many people called up to say that it was raining and that made me so happy”.

Padmanabha Iyer, who was travelling from Vaikkom to Thiruvananthapuram, could not yet see nature bask in the showers, when contacted.

Ayamkudi Mani pointed out that prayers are not like a switch that would bring the desired effect the minute they are offered. “We prayed for the weather conditions to change in the days to come. The results will hopefully last through the coming days”.

The secretary of the Sabha, Jayaraj Valiyasala, suggested that summer being the season of festivals and musical concerts in temples, musicians can devote some time of the concerts to sing ‘keerthanas’ in Amritavarshini. Who knows, maybe the Rain Gods might shower their blessings when there is a mass musical plea?

