THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘‘We are not ticket-less travellers to be treated like cattle,’’ said an angry woman travelling to Payyanur in the women’s compartment of the Maveli Express on Wednesday. She had ample reason to be angry, for while the rest of the train had full compartments, the ladies compartment was less than a quarter the size of a normal compartment. It had just 20 seats and hundreds of women and small children filling up every inch of space.

Being the end of the summer vacation, trains are jam-packed, with no reservation available for long distance travel to either end of the State. The travellers have no option but to get into unreserved compartments. The ladies compartment is preferred for safe travel at night by many women as well as women with little children.

Despite repeated requests to attach the ladies compartment in the middle of the train for safety reasons, the Maveli Express has the compartment at the tail-end. Women with little children have to walk all the way to the end and those who expect a normal compartment get a shocker once they get in. It becomes too late to walk back and get into another unreserved compartment, which makes them put up with the misery.

‘‘This has become a routine thing. Last week, when I came to drop my daughter off, the situation was the same. They talk of women’s equality, but this is the way they treat us. Do you think they will get off with even half a computer in the general section?’’ asked Saraswathi, who had to travel all the way to Mangalore. She had managed a little space to sit; just many found sitting space on the broken wooden berths. Little children had to be content with the floor, and some slept beneath the seats. Hands and legs flew around in space as women sitting atop the berths tried to catch their balance.

Those who wanted to go to toilets had no option at all as the floor was jam-packed to the door of the lone toilet. ‘‘God alone knows how many of us might end up with some illness by the time it’s morning,’’ said Bindu, a nurse travelling to Tirur.

The worst was at Ernakulam Railway station. Women standing on the platform, unable to get into the train, complained to the guard, little realising that there were just 20 seats inside. The guard sought the help of the Railway Police. The police, then used their lathis to push the standing women in the narrow corridor between two rows of seats hoping that somehow a few inches of space would be created by the magic power of their wands!

