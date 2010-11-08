THIRUVANATHAPURAM: In a joint statement issued here on Sunday, Palayam Imam Maulavi Jamaluddin Mankada and South Kerala JameYayathul Ulema secretary Thodiyoor Muhammed Kunju Moulavi declared that IdulAdha (Bakrid) will be celebrated on November 17.

The decision was taken after the moon was not sighted here on Saturday as expected. As per the decision Monday will be observed as the first day of Dul Hajj and the 10th day of Dul Hajj will be celebrated as IdulAdha.