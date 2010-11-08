THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Citizen’s Protection Forum has petitioned the Chief Minister to address the problems faced by senior citizens in accessing the court of the Ombudsman for Local Self-Government Institutions at the bustling Saphalyam complex at Palayam.

Forum president and retired DySP M Krishnan Nair, who is 85, said that he had submitted the petition to the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday. According to him, the court was situated on the third floor of the shopping complex. There was no lift operator on the floor which was proving to be a difficulty for the elderly, women and the handicapped. Earlier, the court used to function at Kunnukuzhy, but was later shifted to Palayam.