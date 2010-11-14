THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Basharat Peer’s serene face is suddenly ruffled when asked why Kashmiri youths who aspire for the latest mobile phones cannot quit fighting and join the great Indian economic boom. “The mobile phone is highly overrated, so is the blue jeans,” Peer said.

The Kashmiri journalist and writer said he had frequently come across people who ask Kashimiris to look at India in the last 20 years, to take note of its great boom story.

According to Peer, aspiring for a better life is just one aspect of a Kashmiri’s life. “There is another encounter that runs parallel to the boom: the encounter with power, with security forces,” Peer said. He was interacting with journalists at the Hay Festival held at the Kanakakkunnu Palace here on Saturday.

A passage he read out from ‘Kashmir’s Forever War’, an essay he had written for Granta’s Pakistan special, touched upon the issue. It was about an interaction with a group of Kashmiri youths, especially their young leader Shahbaaz. “We too have dreams of a good life. I want to be a computer scientist, but we can’t look away when we live under Indian occupation. We aren’t fighting for money or personal gain. We are fighting for Kashmir,” Shahbaaz told Peer. This backdrop of death and fear, Peer said, does not leave the Kashmiris.

“It has been going on for a long time. It shapes how we behave. You have to understand that it is a miserable life. A Kashmiri steps out into an extremely militarised world,” Peer said.