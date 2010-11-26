Unlike the past years, the signature film of the 15th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is not going to be an individual director’s work. This time around, the film will be produced by Toonz Animation, Technopark. ‘‘We are so happy that we got selected from about 23 entries for the signature film. We submitted three ideas when the entries were invited. The film is almost ready. We are busy giving final touches,’’ said Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Animation.

It has been learnt that the decision of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy to select a private production house for making the signature film is a move to evade controversies that have always haunted signature films.

Even when the Academy had called upon the creative faculty of noted directors like Shaji N Karun and Lenin Rajendran to work wonders, the signature films simply did not click and aroused attention for wrong reasons.

The films were criticised for their technical incompetence and lack of experimentation. Stung by the response, the Academy did try to introduce new hands for the signature film. Experimentation in one of the signature films appeared as an absolute mishmash of visuals, only to worsen the image of signature films.

However, Chalachitra Academy Deputy Director and Festival Artistic Director Beena Paul said that there is no such intention behind giving the work to Toonz. ‘’We selected Toonz only after being completely convinced about the concept and quality of the film. We had a special committee set up exclusively for the signature film. Applications were invited after giving advertisements in newspapers. Accordingly, we got 23 entries and we chose the best. It was just incidental that the best one belonged to Toonz,’’ she said.

An excited Toonz Animation team told ‘Expresso’ that the signature film would please everyone. ‘’It is going to be a visual splendour. The entire production is being done at our studio in Technopark,’’ said Hari Varma, Chief Creative Officer, Toonz Animation.

The Chalachitra Academy also made it clear that it has never been obligatory to assign the signature film to an individual director. ‘’We have never had such a criteria. We had had Kerala State Film Development Corporation doing the film on two occasions. We invited applications for the signature film this year since we wanted to give an opportunity to everyone. Toonz got selected only because they presented a good idea,’’ said K R Mohanan, Chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

aswin@expressbuzz.com