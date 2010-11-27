THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mohan Abraham, who was on a forced leave following the conduct of a ‘night pooja’ at his office, resumed as the director of Centre for Continuing Education-Kerala.

An order to this effect was endorsed by Education Minister M A Baby on Friday and within hours Mohan Abraham was back in his old office.

Mohan Abraham, who had smartly evaded a suspension even after having been named as an accused in two vigilance cases, had to go on leave as the alleged pooja he organised in his office room in the night of September 23 became controversial.

Local people and journalists, who reached the spot on that night following a tip-off from insiders, found the left-overs of flower, oil and fruits and a traditional lamp in the office.

Education Minister M A Baby, who also reached there, commented that ‘something unnatural had happened there’.

As the incident became controversial, the Education Minister asked Mohan Abraham to go on leave and ordered an inquiry by the Technical Education director Kuncheria P Isaac.

The inquiry report, which was submitted to the Minister the other day, found there was no concrete evidence to establish the conduct of the pooja at Mohan Abraham’s office.

The report is learnt to have suggested that the officer can be exonerated by giving the benefit of doubt.

Plea filed in HC

Meanwhile, the High Court of Kerala had accepted a petition filed by Human Rights Protection and Welfare Council seeking its intervention to suspend Mohan Abraham.

Admitting the petition filed by Council secretary-general Kadakkavur Vikraman, Justice Sasidharan Nambiar asked the Chief Secretary, Vigilance Director and General Education Secretary to file their views on the plea.