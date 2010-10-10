THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The head of the Syro Malankara Church Baselios Mar Cleemis and Curia Bishop of the Syro Malabar Church Mar Bosco Puthur are special invitees to the Bishops Synod for the Middle East countries that begins in Rome on Sunday.

The theme of the synod, to be inaugurated by Pope Benedict XVI, is ‘The Catholic Church in the Middle East: Communion and Witness.’ Bishops from Jerusalem and Palestine aside, 185 bishops from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, UAE, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria and Turkey are attending the synod.

The synod will be addressed by the Pope; Rabbi David Rosen, Director for inter-religious affairs of the American Jewish Committee; Muhammad ai-Sammak, political counsellor to the Grand Mufti of Lebanon for Sunni Islam and Ayatollah Seyed Mostafa Ahammadabady, member, Iranian academy of sciences for Shia Islam.

This is the first time all the bishops of the Middle East are gathering together and meeting the Pope. The synod will conclude on October 24.