THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Mahatma Gandhi University

Kottayam: All the examinations, including the practical examinations of Mahatma Gandhi University, scheduled to be held on Friday, have been postponed, according to a varsity press note. The new dates for the examinations will be announced later.

Cochin University

Kochi: The BTech sixth semester examination of Cusat scheduled to be held on October 15 has been postponed to October 18, according to the Controller of Examinations.

Kerala University

T'Puram: The Kerala University has postponed all the examinations including practical and viva voce, scheduled to be held on Friday, in view of Durgashtami.

The revised dates will be announced later. However, there will be no change in the interview for admission to BEd colleges in 10 teacher training colleges which will be held according to schedule from 10 a.m.

Holiday for colleges

T'Puram: The Higher Education Department has declared a holiday for arts and science colleges, engineering colleges and polytechnics on Friday in view of Durgashtami. The colleges will function on November 20 instead.