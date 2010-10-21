Vanchiyoor: Cops clash with lawyers, journalists

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vanchiyoor court premises here on Wednesday turned into a battlefield following violent clashes between the police and lawyers. Several journalists, who were covering the incident, were brutally beaten up by the police.

Pettah circle-inspector K Sabu and a police constable attached to the Armed Reserve camp, Prakash, have been placed under suspension for the alleged excesses committed against journalists. Deputy Police Commissioner (Administration) Thomas Jolly Cheriyan will probe the attack on journalists.

The clashes broke out around 11 a.m. after the police allegedly lathi-charged lawyers who were staging a protest march on the court premises alleging that a lawyer of the Thiruvananthapuram Bar, Binu, was falsely implicated in a case by the Maranalloor police. The police reportedly resorted to lathi-charge after a section of the lawyers allegedly made threatening advances towards the police.

Several mediapersons, who reached the spot to cover the incident, were also beaten up by the police. ‘The Hindu’ photographer Gopakumar, Asianet Cable Vision reporter Sooraj, cameraman Arun Kumar and Siti Channel cameraman S Kumar suffered injuries in the clashes. The video camera of Siti Channel was also badly damaged in the clashes. The injured journalists were rushed to the hospital. Four police personnel, including Traffic sub-inspector Krishnan, and a couple of lawyers also suffered minor injuries in the clashes.

Eyewitness said that the police unleashed terror on the court premises. They chased away the lawyers into the Court campus. The police action was led by Pettah circle-inspector Sabu. The journalists alleged that they were brutally manhandled by the policemen even after they revealed their identities. The public who reached the court for various purposes ran helter-skelter during the melee.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nagaraju, who reached the spot with more police, was unable to control the situation. A section of the lawyers even closed the entrance of the court complex to prevent the DCP from entering the building. An attempt made by the DCP to arrest a lawyer, who allegedly beat the police, worsened the situation. A rumour that the DCP was manhandled by lawyers provoked the police to continue with their action.

As the situation became worse, District Judge K Ramakrishnan also came down and directed the police to stop the action. The functioning of the court was also affected in the melee. The situation was later brought under control after City Police Commissioner M R Ajithkumar reached the spot and held talks with senior lawyers. The Vanchiyoor police have registered two cases; one for taking out a procession without permission and another for attacking police officials. The police clarified that the Maranalloor police registered a case against Binu for misbehaving with the police after he was intercepted for using mobile phone while riding a two-wheeler.

Journalists take out protest march

The journalist under the banner of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club and Kerala Union of Working Journalists took out a protest march in front of the Secretariat.

Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and DGP Jacob Punnoose had assured the journalists of stern action against the police officers who unleashed the attack.