THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To commemorate the Silver jubilee of community oncology division of Regional Cancer Centre here, an international workshop on ‘Colonoscopy and treatment of precancers of uterine cervix’ is being jointly organised by the RCC in collaboration with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC, Lyon France).

The workshop will be held on November 6 and 7. Gynaecologists, gynecology postgraduate students and other general practitioners who are interested in attending the workshop should contact Dr Ramani S Wesley, professor and head, Community Oncology Division, RCC by email ramaniwesley@yahoo.com or over telephone numbers 0471-2522376 or 9447192171 on or before November 1.