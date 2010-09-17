THIRUVANATHAPURAM: A cultural bridge. That is what the Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum is building via The Bridge, a common platform for artists from Kerala and Germany to collaborate.

Gandhi Park, East Fort, will host the first official programme under The Bridge on Friday. Drummer Julian Groeschl and clarinet player Regina Ganter will be the German artists and from the Kerala side there will be Joby Vempala on the violin, Kaviyoor Sanal on the mridangam and Attingal M R Madhu on the ghatam.

‘’Under this programme, young artists from different genres like music, painting, sculpting, films, theatre and architecture will get the opportunity to come together with their counterparts from Germany to exchange their ideas and talents, enrich themselves and perform or produce excellent pieces of cross-cultural artistic works,’’ said Syed Ibrahim, honorary director, Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum.

Julian and Regina are upcoming artists who are now pursuing their Diploma in Cultural Science at the University of Hildesheim. ‘’It is a different experience for us. We felt it is quite challenging to match up to the artists here. We can’t improvise that much. It is difficult, but very interesting,’’ they said. Both of them have performed outside Germany.

‘’They are used to playing musical notes watching the sheets. Improvisation is less compared to our music which has umpteen improvisations in all the compositions. Julian has more exposure to our instruments when compared to Regina,’’ said Kaviyoor Sanal, lecturer with Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music. Joby is assistant professor at the Department of Violin, Swathi Thirunal College, and Madhu is a school teacher.

The concert, which begins at 7 pm, is open to all. At the concert, besides fusion pieces, there will be solo performances, percussion fusion and performances by the Kerala trio. ‘’The German centre is planning to hold at least one programme every quarter. We will be bearing the expenses for their practice and performance. If things go as planned, our artists will be given an opportunity to perform in Germany,’’ said Syed.

Young artists may register their names with the Goethe-Zentrum for being considered for future collaborative projects. For details, contact 3013018.

