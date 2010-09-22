THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The very concept of a ‘car-free day’ may sound odd. However, September 22 will mark one such day when roads will be free of cars winding their way, adding to the traffic chaos. Although the idea may be too far-fetched, Wednesday will be observed as World Car-Free Day, with a view to promote sustainable transport.

The day advocates cycling, walking and using public transport.

Transport Minister Jose Thettayil will inaugurate the World Car-Free Day and National Cycle Day celebrations at the Institution of Engineers Hall, Vellayambalam at 5.30 pm. The statewide cycle rally organised by the Energy Conservation Society in connection with the World Car-Free Day will also reach Thiruvananthapuram on the same day. The rally was flagged off from Calicut University.

Jose Thettayil said that though the idea may be resented by many, the significance of the day cannot be underrated. ‘’The World Car-Free Day does not mean abjuring cars forever. It is just a reminder as to how we can make use of public transport at least for one day and reduce traffic on roads. It is a wonderful concept and should be appreciated in the right sense,’’ he said.

trivandrum@expressbuzz.com