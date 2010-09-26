THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Each day is exciting for him. So too each work he does. It ought to be if you are the most sought-after name in the advertising industry and you get to travel all over the world and shoot new places, people and things.

Senthil, the top notch ad photographer, is thankful that he has not had a dull moment in his life for the last so many years. ‘Expresso’ caught up with this unassuming, ace lensman when the Department of Applied Art of College of Fine Arts in the city managed to rope him in for a three-day workshop.

It was indeed a big moment for the students for they were interacting with an art graduate-turned-photographer. On the other hand, the experience was quite refreshing for the Coimbatore-born, now Bangalore-based Senthil. “This is only the second time that I am doing a workshop,’’ he says, adding with a chuckle, “Actually, I hardly get time.’’

Very true, for his profession often makes him shuttle from one city to another and one country to another. And some brands have almost made him their regular photographer. Like IBM, for example. “I have shot some 400 ads for IBM alone till now.’’ The national and international names in his portfolio are TVS, Himalaya, Scullers, Lenovo, Microsoft, Intel, Nike, Adidas, Reebok, ICICI, Citi Bank, Allen Solly, Louis Philippe, Lifestyle, Max, Axe, Surf, Indigo nation, Worldspace, Hutch, Toyota, Deccan Chronicle, Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers etc. Senthil had also shot the monsoon tourism ad for the Kerala Tourism department.

“I used to win lots of prizes in painting competitions while in school. It was my brother who inspired me to try photography. As I grew up, I came to realise that there is an institution where you can study fine arts (he is alumni of College of Arts and Crafts, Chennai). I used to do many charcoal portraits and my aim was to paint as fast as I can using the medium. And, then it dawned upon me that photography is even faster than painting!,’’ he said with a heart-warming smile.

When he approached the leading advertising firm Hindustan Thompson Associates [now J Walter Thompson (JWT)] with his works after college he was told “you better become a photographer.’’ “The person told me to get some training from an established photographer. He suggested three names and one among them was Sudheer Ramachandran.’’

Senthil met the renowned photographer a few months later. “He just browsed through my project and asked, ‘would you like to join?’ From there my life took a different turn. The world of photography sprung up many surprises each day. I didn’t know till then that there were different types of camera, equipment and even an instant film.’’

He became independent, rather tried to become independent, after a six-year stint with Sudhir. “There was a struggle initially.’’ But, when finally everything fell in place, he did it with a bang. His first ad campaign, a national-level one, was for Praja Vani newspaper.

Now, senthil, 42, is trying to up his skill with every campaign. “For, there is a lot of competition out there. There was a time when we never went abroad for an ad shoot. The scenario changed in the early 90s. Now, it has become a regular affair. And our photographers are doing so well at the international level and so you have to bring out your best each time. Indian photographers are well- known for their skills and many international clients have realised this.’’ Senthil has shot ads exclusively for campaigning in US, Mexico, China etc.

These days, he is seriously thinking about approaching his works in a different way. “I love to shoot outdoors more, outdoors with people. However, over the last 3-4 years, I have realised that people can easily identify my works because I use more of white in them. I think, I should do them differently now on.’’

Talking about the clients, he said, “People know the kind of work I do. And that’s why they come to me for. The demand, marketing and servicing are so different from each other. It is very interesting. I can even write a book on those experiences. “

That led the chat to the eternally-famous Hutch ad, featuring the boy and the loyal pug. “I would say it has been the simplest work. I never thought that the ads would become so famous. It was my first work with Rajiv (creative director of the ad). The boy is very clever and intelligent and he had the airs of a big actor at the beginning. As we shot more, it became more interesting working with him. The pug is like a baby, it has to be pampered, taken care off and it bonds well with children.’’

The ad is truly special for him. “It is perhaps the only ad which reached out to the common people as well. Even ‘Time’ Magazine wrote about it.’’

When asked about three animation films he did for Greenpeace, Senthil said, “I would like to do more. I might also do cinematography. You know, I have dreams, tonnes and tonnes of them.’’

Beside the various events that take up much of his time, he has also been associated with the Association Of People With Disability (APD) and Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bangalore. “I have been working with APD for the last 10 years, helping out with its promotion by way of posters, brochures etc. And Narayana Hrudayalaya has been kind enough to exhibit all my travel photographs at the hospital. There are some 600 of them,’’ said Senthil who has to his credit the Most Influential People in Photography Award -2010 instituted by Asian Photography, besides the Best Photographer of the Year Award -2009 and 2008, both given away by ‘Asian Photography’.

There is no success mantra, as such. But, to the aspirants he would say, “It is not just about the equipment, it is your brain and eye which take the picture.’’

We were curious to know about the celebrity list in his portfolio. It has M S Dhoni, Sachin, Surya, almost all the cricketers (thanks to IPL), Baichung Bhutia, Kamal Haasan (promotional shoot of ‘Panchantanthram’), Kavya Madhavan, Jayaram etc.

“One individual I want to shoot is Rajnikant,’’ hearing which his wife Kavitha added, “But I want him to shoot Shah Rukh Khan one day. I like him a lot.’’

m_athira@expressbuzz.com