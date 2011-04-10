THIRUVANATHAPURAM: With only three more days to go for the voting day, the SMS facility introduced by the Election Department that enables one to identify his booth has become a hit among voters. The newly introduced facility tells the voter where to vote, which booth and even the booth number.

To use the SMS facility, a voter has to enter his voter identity number in a specific format advised by the Department which is ELE<your voter identity number> and sent it to 54242.

Within minutes, a message would reach you providing all the details. The facility which was introduced on March 3 by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had already touched one lakh hits in two weeks.

According to the office of the CEO, the facility is being used by many, especially the first time voters for whom the whole process is an enigma. Even senior citizens have found the facility useful as delimitation has changed existing constituencies and left many in doubt over their polling booths.

Following the renumbering of Corporation wards and delimitation, many existing wards have not been entered into any of the constituencies in the online data which is available to voters. In this context also, the SMS facility has come to the help of many.

The Department has also initiated a poll monitoring SMS facility which has 37-SMS formats prepared to be used by presiding officers, right from the time of mock poll to the actual poll.

The formats have been prepared in such a way to get a continuous and ceaseless updates of the poll progression. This helps the Department to know about problems - booth problems, voting problems or malfunctioning of the electronic voting machines, at the time of the incident.

Apart from this, the Department has also initiated a new call centre (with toll free number 1965) which would attend to all enquiries related to the Assembly elections.

The call centre is bustling with activity with the D-day getting near.