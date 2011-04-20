St Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Palayam, is conducting services during the Holy Week, which is from April 17 to 24.

There will be holy mass on Wednesday at 5.45 am and 6.30 am. On Maundy Thursday, Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese Dr M Soosaipakiam will lead the major ceremonies. The ceremonies include re-enactment of the ‘Washing the Feet’ of apostles and procession of blessed sacrament. On Good Friday, ‘Way of the Cross’, conducted as a procession along major city roads, will begin at 7 am. There will be holy mass at 9 am. Soosaipakiam will lead the rituals in remembrance of crucifixion of Jesus.

The rituals will begin at 11 am on Saturday. There will be holy mass on Easter Sunday at 7.15 am, 9 am, 10.30 am (English) and 5 pm.