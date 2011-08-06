THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pitched battle for airspace over Thiruvananthapuram is threatening to elbow out the State’s only Air Wing NCC unit from the capital city. With more and more international and desi carriers jostling for space at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the No:1 Kerala Air Squadron NCC is finding its flying hours drastically cut by the airport authorities.

Finding itself practically grounded, the squadron has now requested the State Government to either allocate it space at the Sainik School, Kazhakkoottam, or, move it permanently to the Asramam Ground in neighbouring Kollam district.

‘’I need to fly. What’s the point in hanging around an airfield if I can’t fly,’’ asks a worried Wing Commander D Sendhil Kumar, Commander of the Squadron. Every Vayu Sainik Year - that is from October to September the next year - his 200 cadets are required to undergo flying training. The squadron presently has a Zenair Micro-Light which shares hangar space at the Indian Air Force Station at Shangumugham.

‘’The minimum is a total of 200 hours every Vayu Sainik Year. Now, we are forced to cut it down to 140 or 160 as the Air Traffic Control (ATC) refuses us clearance saying international carriers have to land or take off. We never ever get to fly 200 hours,’’ he said.

Each cadet is expected to fly two sorties during his/her tenure. Among the 200 cadets, 15 are selected for competition and they customarily undergo 15-20 hours of flying. Three boys and three girls make the final cut for competition and they have a more intense flying schedule. The present situation is such that the squadron calls it a lucky day if it gets airborne for an hour.

Money is also a reason why NCC gets low priority; carriers bring in money for the airport, NCC does not. And in the days ahead, the skies over Thiruvananthapuram will only get busier with more carriers, including SpiceJet, adding the city to their itinerary.

Scouting for alternative land in Thiruvananthapuram district, the squadron did an aerial recce, and pinpointed the Sainik School campus as the lone ideal spot. If that proposal crashes, the only other option is to move out to Asramam Ground in Kollam town.

‘’We have written to the Education Minister explaining our options,’’ Sendhil Kumar said.