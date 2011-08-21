THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social activist Philip M Prasad, who was fasting in front of the Secretariat here on Saturday proclaiming his solidarity to Anna Hazare, was arrested by the police. Muraleedharan, president, Lohya Vichara Vedi, was also arrested along with Philip M Prasad.

He has been arrested on charges of blocking the footpath and causing inconvenience to the pedestrians. Philip M Prasad began his indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat main gate on Friday. According to police, Philip M Prasad was arrested after they received complaints that he had blocked the footpath with a bed near the main gate.

Following the complaint, the police reached the spot and asked him to remove the bed from the footpath and reminded him about the High Court order against causing road block. However, Philip M Prasad did not budge and also refused to be given medical aid that was offered by the police. He was then arrested along with Muraleedharan and taken to Cantonment police station.

The police said that although Prasad was told that he could go on bail, he rejected it and demanded that he be arrested and sent to jail. Prasad was then presented before the judicial magistrate who also offered him bail. However, Prasad insisted that he be sent to jail and was arrested and remanded to Poojapura Central Jail till August 31.

Satyanandan, adovocate and close associate of Philip M Prasad, contradicted the police and said that Prasad had been arrested on unjustifiable grounds. He told Express that the police told Prasad that he can’t stage satyagraha on bed and that he can do so on the floor if he wished. This statement provoked Philip M Prasad and he did not accept the bail and reportedly lashed out at the fascist approach of the Chandy Government.