THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The management of SBL SAI BPO Services Limited, an IT company which had carried out the second phase of digitisation of State Assembly proceedings, here the other day levelled allegations against one of the contenders to the contract of the project for spearheading a smear campaign against them.

The Kochi-based company has been in the spotlight for sometime following the allegations that they had neither the experience nor technical expertise to secure the project.

Addressing a press conference here, Vijayaraghavan, the vice president (Administration) of SBL SAI BPO Services Limited said that it was Thiruvananthapuram-based Cenik Tense Info Dev Limited, a company was in the fray to secure the project, that was behind the smear campaign. Several media organisations had also carried the news based on these allegations that SBL-SAI had produced forged experience certificate before the State Legislative Assembly along with the affidavit.

Vijayaraghavan said that the certificate issued by British Data Archives Limited was indeed a valid one. The management of Cenik Tense had misused the valid experience certificate they acquired through Right To Information Act from the Assembly to make false allegations. The act itself

was an insult to the helm of state administration, he said.