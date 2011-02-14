Seminar today
Published: 14th February 2011 03:32 AM | Last Updated: 16th May 2012 07:58 PM | A+A A-
THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Institute of Distance Education, University of Kerala, is organising a one-day seminar on ‘Recent trends in Public Administration’ at the university Kariyavattom campus on Monday.
D Babu Paul will inaugurate the seminar and deliver the keynote address.
Additional DGP A Hemachandran will deliver a talk on ‘Cyber Crimes and increasing role of administrator’.
D Jayadevadas, P P Ajaykumar and K Alexander will attend the programme.