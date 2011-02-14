Seminar today

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Institute of Distance Education, University of Kerala, is organising a one-day seminar on ‘Recent trends in Public Administration’ at the university Kariyavattom campus on Monday.

&nbsp;D Babu Paul will inaugurate the seminar and deliver the keynote address.

Additional DGP A Hemachandran will deliver a talk on ‘Cyber Crimes and increasing role of administrator’. &nbsp;

D Jayadevadas, P P Ajaykumar and K Alexander will attend the programme.

