Seminar today

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Institute of Distance Education, University of Kerala, is organising a one-day seminar on ‘Recent trends in Public Administration’ at the university Kariyavattom campus on Monday.

D Babu Paul will inaugurate the seminar and deliver the keynote address.

Additional DGP A Hemachandran will deliver a talk on ‘Cyber Crimes and increasing role of administrator’.

D Jayadevadas, P P Ajaykumar and K Alexander will attend the programme.