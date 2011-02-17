Cabinet nod for 12 firms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a list of 12 firms who will shortly be issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) documents for selecting a private partner for the Rs. 6,000-crore Vizhinjam International Seaport Project.

Gammon Infrastructure and Condor-Brookfield have not made it to the final list.

Shipping Corporation of India (with SKIL Infrastructure and Hindustan Constructions), GMR, GVK, Patel Engineering in tie-up with Limak, Jaiprakash Associates, Welspun Infratech, Nagarjuna, Global Ports from Turkey, Mundra Ports, Reliance Infrastructure and Sterlite Industries are in the final list. Ports Minister V Surendran Pillai’s office said that the companies will be issued RFP documents on February 16 itself. ‘’They will be given two months for submitting the bids,’’ an official said.

The empowered committee led by the Chief Secretary which met on Tuesday evening had finalised the list of 12 companies and had excluded Gammon and Condor. The audited accounts of Condor had not survived the scrutiny of the committee, while Gammon was not considered experienced enough to take up such a huge project, the Minister’s office said. The list was submitted for Cabinet approval on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) had decided to seek clarifications from the two firms and the Cabinet meeting of February 2 had given them one week to submit the details. Though the companies had complied, the committee had decided to delete their names from the list of potential private partners after the data failed to survive scrutiny.

On Monday, the State Government had signed MoUs with the State Bank of Travancore for funding the ` 2,500-crore first phase. MoUs were also signed with the KSEB and the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd for drawing electricity and laying railway tracks to the port site. On Tuesday, the Ports Minister had inaugurated the seabed survey at Vizhinjam for constructing the port.

