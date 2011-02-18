THIRUVANATHAPURAM: ‘’If only I had listened to him; if only I had come back,’’ Sreeja wished desperately even while letting out her broken sobs. Her wish would never be granted, for her son Achu Kumar had left his home forever. Unlike as usual, Achu, who died in the school van mishap, was reluctant to go to school on Thursday since his dear playmate and neighbour Jewel was not to come with him. But his mother Sreeja coaxed him on his way to the school. When the van was late, she thought of coming back but waited till the van came and collected her son to death. ‘’I should have come back. I should not have sent him,’’ Sreeja kept muttering.

Just two houses away was another family coming to terms with what was a reward from the almighty. The little member of the family, Jewel, had not boarded the van and was spared, but not his friend Achu.

Both the boys were always together, be it at school or on holidays. Whenever Jewel’s father sent him gifts from Gulf, there was always a share for Achu. Even on Thursday, when Jewel got the call from his relieved father Samson, he reminded him of two colour boxes which his father had promised, one for himself and another for Achu.

‘’Do you know Achu would never come to play with you again?’’ His mother’s words puzzled Jewel and he looked appealingly at his grandfather. Obviously, he was too young to comprehend what it is to lose someone.

‘’I want to see him,’’ that was all he said while munching the sugar-coated chocolate biscuits from the snack box which he had fished out from the school bag.

