THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Thursday’s tragic accident which claimed the lives of five kindergarten students and their ayah has once again put overspeeding school buses under the scanner. It’s not an uncommon sight to see school buses, vans and even autorickshaws jam-packed with children racing along city streets with impunity. Both the police and parents say it is high time schools acted to ensure safe travel to school students.

While the police say Thursday’s accident was caused by the negligence of the 19-year-old school van driver, it is also a fact that no guidelines exist as to the hiring of the drivers. The onus, parents say, is upon the schools to ensure that the children are safe in the hands of the bus crew.

‘’Speed is one issue. Packing school children inside vehicles like sardines is another. Thursday’s was an accident waiting to happen. We can only pray our children travel safely,’’ says Alex Augustine, who daily sees off his daughter on the school bus of a prominent city school.

‘’There have been instances when I’ve personally called up schools whose buses were bursting with students. They would always say they will discuss the issue. But there is no action,’’ he said.

With competition on a feverish high among schools, school buses have become a must, even for the small institutions like kindergartens. Many of the big schools have a system in place for hiring drivers and vehicles, and they also have influential PTAs who have a say in the matter. But in the smaller institutions, the children and their parents are literally at the mercy of the drivers.

‘’We have a system in place whereby we hire only experienced drivers or drivers who have retired from the KSRTC,’’ says Fr Mathew Thengampally, principal of Christ Nagar School, Thiruvallom.

‘’We have to ensure that our children are in safe hands,’’ he said, adding that his school’s buses were fitted with speed governors.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-North) Sanil Kumar points out that guidelines do not exist specifically for school buses, but school bus drivers are given a pep talk before each academic year opens. ‘’In these classes, they are asked to see to it that the children get on and get off the buses safely, and to drive slowly. But specific guidelines do not exist,’’ Sanil Kumar said.

tikirajwi@expressbuzz.com