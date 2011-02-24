THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is hosting a fashion competition of designer wear collections of leading fashion designers from across the country.

The Institute of Fashion Technology Kerala (IFTK) is hosting the event, titled ‘Fashion Extravaganza’, at the Nishagandhi Auditorium on Kanakakkunnu Palace premises on February 28 at 7 pm.

IFTK officials said at a press conference here on Wednesday that fashion designers from leading fashion institutes, including the National Institute of Fashion Technology, will take part in the competition.

The presence of actors Dileep, Kavya Madhavan and Mamta Mohandas will add colour to the event. Education Minister M A Baby and Mayor K Chandrika will be present on the occasion.

The event is held with the aim of creating awareness about fashion, design concepts and technicalities of apparel production and the tremendous job potential in the field. It will see a unique display of collections made by fashion designers who graduated from major fashion institutes, said the organisers.

A fusion programme by Stephen Devassy will also be held as part of the event.

The IFTK is organising the Fashion Extravaganza as an annual event. Situated at Kundara in Kollam district, IFTK is offering various courses in fashion designing, garment manufacturing and jewellery designing.

