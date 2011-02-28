THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a major step in assuring implementation of historical Kerala Land Reforms (KLR) Act of 1963 in its full spirit, the state IT Cell Revenue is ready with a software to check the fraudulent land transactions across the state. According to sources closely associated with the project, though the KLR Act allows an individual to hold only a maximum of 15 acres of land in the state, numerous fraudulent methods are being practiced to overcome the law.

One main drawback is the lack of a central database for land ownership in 63 taluks in the state. The absence of such a database give individuals certain degree of freedom to acquire 15 acres of land in each taluk, which means one can easily own 945 (15x63) acres of land in the state by duping the law.

The software RELIS (Revenue Land Information System) has been designed in such a way that all land transactions would be recorded in a central database which would check any such measures to overcome the law. The software would also be linked to the Unique Identification (UID) project, a flagship programme of the Union Government. This would in turn ensure that no individual fakes his identity to acquire land in the state which draws its relevance at a time when there are reports that suspicious elements are acquiring land at strategic locations across the state.

RELIS has been developed based on the broad guidelines issued under the Centrally-sponsored scheme National Land Records Modernisation Programme (NLRMP) and would interlink the Revenue, Registration and Survey departments. This would ensure that online mutation (transfer of registry/pokkuvaravu) can be done through common service centres such as Akshaya, which would also reduce the breeding ground for corruption in all stages of land transactions as well as the civil disputes over land.

Since the software is linked to the Revenue database, any benami/fraudulent land transaction could be detected. Under prevailing situation, there is no provision to verify whether the land being transacted is government land or it belongs to the individual who is making the transactions.

A recent case was reported from the capital in which a transaction was made faking the identity of a Christian priest who had passed away.

Already 385 villages have been connected in Palakkad and Kannur districts as part of e-district programme. As per the projection of the Revenue Department, by March 2011, there will be 865 revenue offices - villages and taluks - connected under the network which would be ready for implementing the RELIS. The software would rely mainly on the data on land which comprises textural data which is the record of land details kept in the Revenue Department and spatial data which is digitised form of sketches of the individual holdings and subdivision sketches.