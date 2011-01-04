Ganesh Subramaniam is a man the Lilliputians would simply love to get hold of. When it comes to miniature works of art, the city-based jeweller surpasses himself every time. He recently presented his latest work, a 24-karat gold cannon the size of a refill tip, to an amazed Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.

‘’It is difficult to see the cannon with the naked eye. So it’s installed atop a tiny pedestal with a powerful lens,’’ an exultant Ganesh said.

The cannon, which is modelled on the lines of those used in the 19th century, is 4.75 mm long and stands 1.30 mm high and took two months of relentless effort to shape. ‘’I took a lot of pain with the wheels of the cannon, which is really intricate,’’ said Ganesh, who at Poojappura runs the Kamalam Jewellery, which is named after his mother.

The cannon was presented to Dr Kalam last week in the presence of Education Minister M A Baby and Opposition Leader Oommen Chandy.

Ganesh has been in love with gold miniatures for some years now. But it is painstaking work and hard on the eyes. It would suffice to know that he has crafted only seven tiny statuettes during the past five years to grasp how difficult this job really is.

His first work was a boat and boatman in 30 mg gold. Enthused by his success, he went on to craft a 4-mm miniature on the ‘Ananthasayanam’ and a ‘Shiva lingam’ in 4 mg gold, among others.

The tiniest of the lot was a 3 mg Christ. ‘’I had presented the ‘Ananthasayanam’ to Uthradom Thirunal Marthanda Varma. After hearing about

it, actor Mohanlal wanted

me to craft a gold Nataraja. I did it in 17 mg gold. It was 5 mm long and 4 mm high,’’ Ganesh said.

In the new year, Ganesh has launched his new project - a Ganesh miniature. He also plans to hold an exhibition of the tiny works of art.

Ganesh is married to Preetha and the couple has two children, Ananthavishnu and Vaishnavi.

