Forest Minister Binoy Viswam takes a look at the medicinal garden at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: While trees are being chopped down in one part of the city, new saplings are being planted in schools and even the terraces of hospitals.

The former teachers and students of Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School planted over 300 medicinal plants as part of the school’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Forest Minister Binoy Viswam, who was abused and attacked for batting for a mute tree at Sasthamangalam, would have been consoled by this attempt of the Cotton Hill School former students.

The Forest Minister also inaugurated a seminar on the ‘Role of medicinal plants in biodiversity’.

Meanwhile, the roof top of Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) saw doctors, patients and NGOs getting together to plant vegetable and fruit plants. Led by Progressives Forum and People’s Action, the attempt at organic farming was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran.

‘’Buddha has said that man has both a ‘rogi’ and a ‘yogi’ inside him. The real man is when the ‘rogi’ is suppressed by the ‘yogi’. Until now, I have come only to see patients at RCC. Today, I have come to see ‘yogis’. All farmers are ‘yogis’ because farming is a prayer to the soil,’’ said Ratnakaran.

The gathering was welcomed by RCC director Paul Sebastian. The attempt at terrace farming is also aimed at making available pesticide-free vegetables and even medicinal rice for cancer patients.

