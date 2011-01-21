THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Cabinet, which met here on Thursday, decided to fill the vacancies, reserved for the differently-abled people, in Government organisations. For this, the Government has decided to create 126 class-II posts, 798 class-III posts and 264 class-IV posts. While announcing the Cabinet decisions, Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan said that the Government had asked the Public Service Commission to conduct the recruitment and publish the rank-list.

Homoeo dispensaries

The Cabinet also decided to begin 25 new homoeo dispensaries and create 100 more posts for that.

A total of 700 posts will be created in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, including 260 assistants, 252 clerks and 113 helpers, the Chief Minister said.

One acre land will be given to the IHRD for applied science college at Malampuzha.

Maternity leave

The Cabinet decided to increase the maternity leave for employees to 180 days in Public Sector Undertakings abiding by the Kerala Service Rules.

Leave will be granted for uterus-related surgery also.

Free deeds to be allotted

The Cabinet also decided to allot free deeds to the 2,851 holders of 1,385 acres of land, which was handed over to Revenue Department under the grow more food project in Ranni-Pampavali area. A decision to register the ICT under the IHRD as a society was also taken by the Cabinet.

It has also been decided to sanction Rs 3 lakh for the family of Thilakamani, a tribal girl from Oonnukuzhi Ooru of Attappadi-Sholayur, who was a victim of a brutal attack.

Also, Rs three lakh will be provided to K K Vidya from Mundoor, Palakkad, who had bagged gold in the National School Meet, to build a house.